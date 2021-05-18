5 years ago — 2016
Eau Claire County’s Drug Court, launched in 2004, celebrates its 100th graduate.
10 years ago — 2011
University of Northern Iowa assistant Kyle Green discusses his new role as men’s basketball coach at UW-Eau Claire.
20 years ago — 2001
After 10 years in office, Virginia Smith becomes Chippewa Falls’ longest-serving mayor.
35 years ago — 1986
Reidar Dittmann, a member of the Norwegian resistance who spent time in the Nazis’ Buchenwald concentration camp in the 1940s, is the honored speaker at a Syttende Mai banquet in Eau Claire.