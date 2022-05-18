5 years ago — 2017

Rice Lake junior Kenny Bednarek wins the 400-meter dash at the Big Rivers Conference track meet with a time of 47.1 seconds, the fastest 400 ever run by a high school athlete on Wisconsin soil.

10 years ago — 2012

Eau Claire’s Merlin Moore, 86, receives the Philippine Liberation Medal and Republic Presidential Unit Citation Badge more than 60 years after serving in the Navy during World War II.

20 years ago — 2002

Boyd Elementary School’s mascot, Buddy Badger, will retire the following month.

35 years ago — 1987

The death toll from an Iraqi missile attack on the USS Stark rises to 37.