5 years ago — 2018
A shortage of correctional officers in Wisconsin’s prisons cost taxpayers more than $42 million in overtime the previous year, according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
10 years ago — 2013
A proposal by the National Transportation Safety Board would reduce the legal limit for alcohol consumption by motorists to 0.05.
15 years ago — 2008
An open house is held at Little Red School in the town of Brunswick, which is closing at the end of the school year.
25 years ago — 1998
Silicon Graphics Inc. will sell its Chippewa Falls plant to Toronto-based Celestica.
40 years ago — 1983
Both Eau Claire hospitals apply for approval to buy the same type of expensive new blood vessel equipment.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.