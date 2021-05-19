5 years ago — 2016
Longtime bandleader Conrad Johnstad, a fixture on the local old-time, dance music and jazz for decades with the Conrad Johns Band, dies in Eau Claire at the age of 90.
10 years ago — 2011
The UW-Eau Claire Student Senate announces a blue and gold bird will represent the student body.
20 years ago — 2001
Charles Graaskamp, president of Eau Claire Press Co. and publisher of the Leader-Telegram, will retire after 42 years with the company in which his family has part ownership.
35 years ago — 1986
The cost of restoring the Statue of Liberty runs $7 million over budget.