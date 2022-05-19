5 years ago — 2017

Gov. Scott Walker visits Chippewa Falls for a groundbreaking ceremony at the construction site for a new Mills Fleet Farm distribution center.

10 years ago — 2012

The Eau Claire City Council will vote on an $890,000 contract to replace almost all of the mechanical equipment at Fairfax Park Swimming Pool.

20 years ago — 2002

The Eau Claire County Board will consider buying five properties to expand Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.

35 years ago — 1987

The Chippewa Falls City Council considers whether the old Chippewa Woolen Mill buildings should be condemned and razed.