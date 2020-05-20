5 years ago — 2015
Heather Knox, a UW-Eau Claire graduate, releases her debut book of poetry, “Dowry Meat.”
10 years ago — 2010
Some farmers are upset with Gov. Jim Doyle for vetoing a bill legalizing raw milk sales after they supported it.
20 years ago — 2000
Former Eau Claire school board member John Flynn, who is battling cancer, receives a distinguished service award from the Public Affairs Council of the Chippewa Valley.
35 years ago — 1985
According to a survey, 67 full-time tavern and restaurant jobs will be lost in the Eau Claire-Chippewa Falls area if the state raises its drinking age from 19 to 21.