5 years ago — 2015

Heather Knox, a UW-Eau Claire graduate, releases her debut book of poetry, “Dowry Meat.”

10 years ago — 2010

Some farmers are upset with Gov. Jim Doyle for vetoing a bill legalizing raw milk sales after they supported it.

20 years ago — 2000

Former Eau Claire school board member John Flynn, who is battling cancer, receives a distinguished service award from the Public Affairs Council of the Chippewa Valley.

35 years ago — 1985

According to a survey, 67 full-time tavern and restaurant jobs will be lost in the Eau Claire-Chippewa Falls area if the state raises its drinking age from 19 to 21.