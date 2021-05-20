5 years ago — 2016

Tiffany Creek Elementary School in Boyceville reaches one million pop tabs collected in a charitable effort for the third time in about 20 years.

10 years ago — 2011

A statewide recount determines that Justice David Prosser defeated challenger JoAnne Kloppenburg to win another 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

20 years ago — 2001

Pope John Paul II opens a meeting of 155 cardinals at the Vatican, the largest such gathering in history.

35 years ago — 1986

The Eau Claire County Board OKs raises for constitutional officers; the clerk of courts will make $26,000 and the sheriff $30,700.