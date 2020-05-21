5 years ago — 2015

Girls basketball coach Jim Negrini steps down after his second stint with the Eau Claire Regis program.

10 years ago — 2010

The Chippewa Valley Renaissance Faire opens under new ownership for five weekends after being closed the previous year because of financial trouble.

20 years ago — 2000

Fall Creek narrowly avoids disaster when a derailed train car slightly damages a semi-trailer truck full of fuel.

35 years ago — 1985

Eau Claire County will help pay for a study of the feasibility of a proposed arena in Eau Claire.