5 years ago — 2015
Girls basketball coach Jim Negrini steps down after his second stint with the Eau Claire Regis program.
10 years ago — 2010
The Chippewa Valley Renaissance Faire opens under new ownership for five weekends after being closed the previous year because of financial trouble.
20 years ago — 2000
Fall Creek narrowly avoids disaster when a derailed train car slightly damages a semi-trailer truck full of fuel.
35 years ago — 1985
Eau Claire County will help pay for a study of the feasibility of a proposed arena in Eau Claire.