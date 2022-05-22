5 years ago — 2017

An explosion strikes an Ariana Grande concert in England, killing at least 19 people and wounding dozens in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attack.

10 years ago — 2012

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver and partner Peta Murgatroyd win the mirror-ball trophy on “Dancing with the Stars.”

20 years ago — 2002

Gov. Scott McCallum visits Eau Claire to officially announce his candidacy for a full term in office.

35 years ago — 1987

A jury in Green Bay acquits former Packers wide receiver James Lofton of a sexual assault charge.