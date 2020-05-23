5 years ago — 2015
Business partners and cousins Deshawn Gilles and Andrew Rene, both 20 years old, will open Royal Power Studios in downtown Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2010
Former state commerce secretary and Chippewa Falls native Dick Leinenkugel says he won’t run for U.S. Senate and endorses fellow Republican Ron Johnson of Oshkosh.
20 years ago — 2000
The estate of Bill and Irene Buckley will give more than $600,000 to five local organizations and six Catholic parishes in the city.
35 years ago — 1985
The U.S. Senate votes to cut deployment of MX missiles in half, a setback for President Ronald Reagan.