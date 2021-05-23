5 years ago — 2016
After a year of major renovations, a historic three-story building in downtown Chippewa Falls reopens as the home of Fries Financial Group.
10 years ago — 2011
Sweetwaters Restaurant & Bar owners Larry and Nancy Williams decide to close the business, a fixture for more than 25 years in Eau Claire, by early July.
20 years ago — 2001
Bruce Fuerbringer is named Eau Claire’s new fire chief.
35 years ago — 1986
The state Legislature fails to reach a compromise on raising the drinking age from 19 to 21.