5 years ago — 2017
A survey by Thrillist, an online consumer site that provides ratings and information on topics such as food and nightlife, deems Eau Claire the best small town in Wisconsin.
10 years ago — 2012
Carolyn Miller opens Charly’s Market, 225 E. Madison St., a downtown Eau Claire grocery store.
20 years ago — 2002
Hunters balk at the state Department of Natural Resources’ plan to kill all the deer in a 361-square-mile area in southwestern Wisconsin because of chronic wasting disease.
35 years ago — 1987
UW-Eau Claire alumna Joan Reidy Heggen, former mayor of Tallahassee, Fla., delivers the university’s commencement address.
