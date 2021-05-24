5 years ago — 2016
Tim Molepske, deputy Boy Scouts executive for the Greater Alabama Council in Huntsville, will assume the post of Scout executive for the Eau Claire-based Chippewa Valley Council on June 1.
10 years ago — 2011
Rebuilding efforts continue in Joplin, Missouri, where a massive tornado roared through, killing at least 122 people and damaging a hospital and hundreds of homes and businesses.
20 years ago — 2001
U.S. Sen. James Jeffords, who left the Republican Party to become an independent, says he told President George W. Bush he will be a one-term president.
35 years ago — 1986
A Soviet newspaper reports some evacuees from the area around the Chernobyl nuclear plant will never be able to return.