5 years ago — 2017

A small plane crash kills one teenage boy and injures another near Chetek; both are from the area.

10 years ago — 2012

Gerald Wilkie, 62, announces he’ll retire after 26 years as director of Bolton Refuge House in Eau Claire.

20 years ago — 2002

London-based South African Breweries reportedly will buy Milwaukee-based Miller Brewing Co.

35 years ago — 1987

Gail Hanshus is elected president of the Eau Claire Woman’s Club.