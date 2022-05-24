5 years ago — 2017
A small plane crash kills one teenage boy and injures another near Chetek; both are from the area.
10 years ago — 2012
Gerald Wilkie, 62, announces he’ll retire after 26 years as director of Bolton Refuge House in Eau Claire.
20 years ago — 2002
London-based South African Breweries reportedly will buy Milwaukee-based Miller Brewing Co.
35 years ago — 1987
Gail Hanshus is elected president of the Eau Claire Woman’s Club.
