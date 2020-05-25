5 years ago — 2015
The UW System’s network of two-year colleges plans to slash its administrative ranks — in the process cutting nearly 10% of its overall workforce — in response to Gov. Scott Walker‘s $300 million proposed cut to the system.
10 years ago — 2010
Chippewa Valley Technical College is making space for a 3% increase in students for the 2010-11 school year, bringing enrollment to 4,700.
20 years ago — 2000
No arrests have been made, but Eau Claire police say they are satisfied with the progress of an investigation into the February murder of Kathleen Thompson.
35 years ago — 1985
Dith Pran, a Cambodian whose struggles are portrayed in the film “The Killing Fields,” meets President Ronald Reagan and asks him to work for peace in his war-torn homeland.