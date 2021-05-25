5 years ago — 2016
A state panel approves spending $350,000 to design repairs for UW-Stout’s Bowman Hall, which is the campus’ oldest building and features an inconic clock tower.
10 years ago — 2011
Dave and Theresa Fischer announce they’re closing Fischers’ on the Green at Hillcrest Golf & Country Club in Altoona.
20 years ago — 2001
U.S. House and Senate negotiators reach a final agreement on a 10-year, $1.35 trillion tax cut package.
35 years ago — 1986
The Eau Claire Housing Authority approves an offer to buy Park Towers apartments and townhouses for $5.1 million.