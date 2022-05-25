5 years ago — 2017

UW-Eau Claire junior Darin Lau takes second in the 10,000 meters at the NCAA Division III track and field outdoor championships in Ohio.

10 years ago — 2012

Two musicals — “All Shook Up” at the State Theatre and “Guys and Dolls” at the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls — highlight local theater options.

20 years ago — 2002

The Stanley prison will open Sept. 3, Gov. Scott McCallum says.

35 years ago — 1987

U.S. Commerce Secretary Malcolm Baldrige dies while cattle roping when his horse falls on him.