5 years ago — 2015
Owners of The Medicine Shoppe and LTC Rx Pharmacy in Chippewa Falls announce a new pharmacy — Globe Drug in Menomonie.
10 years ago — 2010
A 56% decline in motorists on South Hastings Way since U.S. 53 opened has road planners looking at a narrower road with more of a “neighborhood feel” to it.
20 years ago — 2000
Bill P. Marquardt, charged with murdering his mother at her Chippewa County home, likely will mount a defense based on his mental state.
35 years ago — 1985
A train derailment causes a chemical spill on the Burlington Northern tracks in the village of Trempealeau.