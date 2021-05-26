5 years ago — 2016
Cleanup continues from straight-line winds that caused an estimated $450,000 in damage near Chetek in Barron County.
10 years ago — 2011
Chippewa Valley Republican lawmakers say they plan to push a fight over collective bargaining changes to the state Supreme Court.
20 years ago — 2001
Jake, Dick and John Leinenkugel plan to bike from Minneapolis to Chippewa Falls to promote the family’s brewery.
35 years ago — 1986
As many as seven million people join the Hands Across America human chain to raise money to provide food and shelter for those in need.