5 years ago — 2016

Cleanup continues from straight-line winds that caused an estimated $450,000 in damage near Chetek in Barron County.

10 years ago — 2011

Chippewa Valley Republican lawmakers say they plan to push a fight over collective bargaining changes to the state Supreme Court.

20 years ago — 2001

Jake, Dick and John Leinenkugel plan to bike from Minneapolis to Chippewa Falls to promote the family’s brewery.

35 years ago — 1986

As many as seven million people join the Hands Across America human chain to raise money to provide food and shelter for those in need.