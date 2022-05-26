5 years ago — 2017

Eau Claire County Judge Paul Lenz, 60, announces he’ll retire effective June 10.

10 years ago — 2012

Eau Claire North graduate Troy Nergaard discusses his work at Palo Alto, Calif.-based Tesla Motors, a pioneer in electric cars.

20 years ago — 2002

A poll of Wisconsin deer hunters shows 36% of them may skip the upcoming hunting season because of worries about chronic wasting disease.

35 years ago — 1987

The Eau Claire City Council votes 8-2 to instruct the city attorney to research the creation of an anti-obscenity ordinance.