5 years ago — 2017
Eau Claire County Judge Paul Lenz, 60, announces he’ll retire effective June 10.
10 years ago — 2012
Eau Claire North graduate Troy Nergaard discusses his work at Palo Alto, Calif.-based Tesla Motors, a pioneer in electric cars.
20 years ago — 2002
A poll of Wisconsin deer hunters shows 36% of them may skip the upcoming hunting season because of worries about chronic wasting disease.
35 years ago — 1987
The Eau Claire City Council votes 8-2 to instruct the city attorney to research the creation of an anti-obscenity ordinance.
