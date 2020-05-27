5 years ago — 2015

The state’s Joint Finance Committee votes to include $15 million in the 2015-17 budget for the Confluence Project in Eau Claire, which is further bolstered by a $1 million pledge from OakLeaf Medical Network-affiliated physicians.

10 years ago — 2010

South Middle School students are advised to steer clear of nearby woods because of unconfirmed reports of a bear in the area.

20 years ago — 2000

Dunn County dairy farmer Charlie Price sells his jersey herd, which is ranked the nation’s best.

35 years ago — 1985

Two of Eau Claire’s oldest group practice medical facilities, Midelfort Clinic and Putnam Heights Clinic, will merge.