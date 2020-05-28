5 years ago — 2015
Patrick Blachut, 37, of Marshfield is found guilty of allegedly stealing more than $50,000 in a Green Bay Packers ticket scam.
10 years ago — 2010
The video of mud, gas and oil billowing from the sea floor becomes an internet sensation, as Americans watch to see whether BP’s effort to plug the gusher in the Gulf of Mexico succeeds.
20 years ago — 2000
Stephen Vang of Menomonie worked for a year to promote a bill, recently passed by Congress, to make citizenship easier for Laotion veterans who aided the U.S. during the Vietnam War.
35 years ago — 1985
President Ronald Reagan announces a major tax overhaul, including lower rates, larger exemptions and fewer deductions.