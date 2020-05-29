5 years ago — 2015

Former Green Bay Packer and All-Pro safety Darren Sharper pleads guilty in federal court in connection with allegations he drugged and assaulted women in four states.

10 years ago — 2010

The Florian Gardens owner Dave Burke is considering pursuing a 60,000-square-foot convention center adjacent to his multiuse conference center on Eau Claire’s far south side.

20 years ago — 2000

Wisconsin tourism businesses have trouble filling seasonal jobs; in some cases, wages are double what they were a few years earlier.

35 years ago — 1985

The state Assembly rejects a plan that would have allowed a limited bear hunt in the fall.