5 years ago — 2015
Former Green Bay Packer and All-Pro safety Darren Sharper pleads guilty in federal court in connection with allegations he drugged and assaulted women in four states.
10 years ago — 2010
The Florian Gardens owner Dave Burke is considering pursuing a 60,000-square-foot convention center adjacent to his multiuse conference center on Eau Claire’s far south side.
20 years ago — 2000
Wisconsin tourism businesses have trouble filling seasonal jobs; in some cases, wages are double what they were a few years earlier.
35 years ago — 1985
The state Assembly rejects a plan that would have allowed a limited bear hunt in the fall.