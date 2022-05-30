5 years ago — 2017

Longtime Eau Claire city clerk Donna Austad will retire from the job in the coming weeks.

10 years ago — 2012

Chippewa Falls McDonell 6-foot-7 senior pitcher Kyle Cody is named the Gatorade state baseball player of the year.

20 years ago — 2002

Under an Eau Claire City Council proposal, tickets could replace criminal charges for some people arrested for first-time marijuana possession.

35 years ago — 1987

Local 19 of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Union settles its strike with the Chippewa Valley Contractors Association.