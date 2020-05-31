5 years ago — 2015
Brothers Wesley and Trevor Manz, both Eau Claire Memorial products, swim on a Kenyon (Ohio) College 200-meter medley relay team that sets an NCAA record at the NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships.
10 years ago — 2010
Drivers in Wisconsin are now required to show proof to law enforcement upon request that their vehicles are insured under a new state law.
20 years ago — 2000
A portion of an Eau Claire bowling center, Wagner’s 66½ Lanes, will be torn down to make way for a Kwik Trip and other stores.
35 years ago — 1985
President Ronald Reagan visits Oshkosh to speak about overhauling the tax system.