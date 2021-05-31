5 years ago — 2016
Altoona Middle School is razed to allow for safe bus drop-offs and pickups.
10 years ago — 2011
Ousted Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich tells jurors he never sought to sell President Barack Obama‘s vacated U.S. Senate seat.
20 years ago — 2001
While he was governor of Texas, President George W. Bush signed the zero-tolerance underage drinking law that his twin daughters, Barbara and Jenna, are accused of violating.
35 years ago — 1986
The federal government is unlikely to intervene in a strike against AT&T by its largest union.