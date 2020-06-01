5 years ago — 2015
Eau Claire County Judge Kristina Bourget sentences Thomas C. Biesterveld to 10 years in prison for killing his wife, Lois, the previous year.
10 years ago — 2010
A new 26-unit apartment building at 522 Water St. wins Eau Claire Plan Commission approval on a 6-2 vote.
20 years ago — 2000
Charlie Peterson will become president and general manager of WEAU-TV in Eau Claire.
35 years ago — 1985
U.S. Sen. Robert Kasten, R-Wis., will propose legislation to prevent federal subsidies from being used to convert wetlands into farmland.