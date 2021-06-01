5 years ago — 2016
Eleva-Strum junior pole vaulter Jedediah Lorenz reaches 13 feet, nine inches at sectionals to break his father’s school record and advance to the state track meet.
10 years ago — 2011
Congress must raise the federal debt in the summer because the government can’t afford to default on its loans, departing U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl, D-Milwaukee, says during an appearance in Menomonie.
20 years ago — 2001
U.S. Army dismissals of gay soldiers more than doubled the previous year, and dismissals from the armed forces as a whole rose 17% in 2000, the Pentagon reports.
35 years ago — 1986
State Assembly Minority Leader Tommy Thompson wins a straw poll of gubernatorial hopefuls at the Republican State Convention in Milwaukee.