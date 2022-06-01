5 years ago — 2017
CCF Bank of Altoona donates $250,000 toward the Altoona High School sports complex, a project estimated to cost between $2.8 million and $3 million.
10 years ago — 2012
Rice Lake’s Wally Ellenson nearly breaks the state record in the high jump.
20 years ago — 2002
Gov. Scott McCallum proposes a constitutional amendment that surpluses go into a “rainy day” fund.
35 years ago — 1987
Paul Volcker will step down as chair of the Federal Reserve Board; Alan Greenspan will be nominated to take his place.
