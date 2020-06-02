5 years ago — 2015
Four Eau Claire Memorial students — musicians Emily Dasher, Katie Dasher and Tanner Binczak and dancer Maddie Leske — are selected to perform in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
10 years ago — 2010
Durand schools Superintendent Jerry Walters submits his resignation during a special school board meeting called to deal with the district’s projected budget shortfall.
20 years ago — 2000
WEAU-TV anchorwoman Roxy Westphal is named the 53rd Alice in Dairyland.
35 years ago — 1985
Two escapees from the Washburn County Jail are caught as they try to sneak back into the jail.