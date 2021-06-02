5 years ago — 2016
Autopsy results find that Twin Cities-based musician Prince died of an overdose of fentanyl, an opioid painkiller.
10 years ago — 2011
The state Legislature’s budget committee votes to approve expanding the voucher school program to Racine and all of Milwaukee County, despite arguments from Democrats and others.
20 years ago — 2001
A man suspected of robbing Firstar Bank in Eau Claire in May is arrested by police in Dubuque, Iowa, while riding a bike and carrying a loaded weapon.
35 years ago — 1986
The presidential commission investigating the space shuttle Challenger disaster says NASA should give astronauts and contractors a voice in launch decisions.