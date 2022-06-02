5 years ago — 2017

Damage estimates from a May 16 tornado that swept through Rusk and Barron counties exceed $20 million.

10 years ago — 2012

A Tilden business, Bresina’s Hometown Bar & Grill, 12037 W. Prairie Drive, prepares for its 100-year anniversary celebration.

20 years ago — 2002

A funeral is held in Prescott for an unidentified infant boy whose body was found the previous September.

35 years ago — 1987

People making donations to UW-Eau Claire will receive remnants of the Council Oak, which was destroyed by a windstorm the previous week.