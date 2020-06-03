5 years ago — 2015
Heidi Eliopoulos-Taylor, a 1997 Chi-Hi graduate, will be the Chippewa Falls school district’s next superintendent.
10 years ago — 2010
Curt Parsons, EOG Resources general manager of shared services, says during a visit to Chippewa Falls that he is confident sand mine opponents will be pleased with his company’s safety efforts, which will include stringent air quality monitoring.
20 years ago — 2000
Renay Poirier of Eau Claire regains his eyesight unexpectedly after losing it nearly 10 years earlier.
35 years ago — 1985
Terrance Sheridan, assistant superintendent of the Eau Claire school district, will become principal of Manz School.