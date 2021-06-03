5 years ago — 2016
Aubrey Roberts of Eau Claire Memorial and Kenny Bednarek of Rice Lake break state records in, respectively, the 3,200-meter run and 400-meter dash.
10 years ago — 2011
Colfax middle and high school students pack T-shirts, sweatshirts, jeans, shorts and other types of clothing in varying sizes, readying the items to help tornado victims in Joplin, Mo.
20 years ago — 2001
Academy Award-winning actor Anthony Quinn dies at age 86.
35 years ago — 1986
The Rev. Charles D. Stoetzel has been appointed principal at Regis High School.