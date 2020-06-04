5 years ago — 2015

Jim Dimock, who spent 34 years working for the Chippewa Fall school district, announces he’ll leave his post as school board president due to illness.

10 years ago — 2010

The roughly 1.3-mile segment of the bike trail between Melby Street and Eddy Lane will be completed soon and connect Eau Claire’s paved trail system with a paved trail in Lake Hallie.

20 years ago — 2000

The National D-Day Museum will open in New Orleans on the 56th anniversary of the Normandy landing.

35 years ago — 1985

A 17-year-old Rusk County boy pleads guilty to killing his parents.