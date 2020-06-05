5 years ago — 2015
Legislative colleagues reflect on the life of former state Rep. Bob Zukowski of Thorp, who died earlier in the week at the age of 85.
10 years ago — 2010
Despite a persistent drizzle, an estimated 35,000 to 40,000 people attend the Chippewa Valley Airshow 2010 featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.
20 years ago — 2000
Most residents at a public hearing say they don’t like the proposed name for Eau Claire’s new elementary school, Plank Hill School.
35 years ago — 1985
A body buried in Brazil is likely that of Josef Mengele, an infamous Nazi death camp doctor.