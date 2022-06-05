5 years ago — 2017

Sixteen-year-old Danielle Olson of Elk Mound takes her first solo flight in a plane she built with her father.

10 years ago — 2012

Gov. Scott Walker defeats Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett to become the first governor in U.S. history to survive a recall attempt.

20 years ago — 2002

Eau Claire Regis wins the WIAA Division 3 state baseball championship.

35 years ago — 1987

Rice Lake will be the headquarters of the West Central Wisconsin Synod of the new Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.