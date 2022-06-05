5 years ago — 2017
Sixteen-year-old Danielle Olson of Elk Mound takes her first solo flight in a plane she built with her father.
10 years ago — 2012
Gov. Scott Walker defeats Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett to become the first governor in U.S. history to survive a recall attempt.
20 years ago — 2002
Eau Claire Regis wins the WIAA Division 3 state baseball championship.
35 years ago — 1987
Rice Lake will be the headquarters of the West Central Wisconsin Synod of the new Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.