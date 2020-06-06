5 years ago — 2015
American Pharoah becomes the first horse to win the Triple Crown since 1978 by winning the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes.
10 years ago — 2010
Elk Mound school district bus driver Elaine “Lollie” Fransway is retiring after 39 years there, during which she never had an accident.
20 years ago — 2000
The UW System Board of Regents considers freezing undergraduate tuition.
35 years ago — 1985
John Bacharach, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, receives a special achievement award from the Wisconsin Public Health Association.