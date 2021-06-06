5 years ago — 2016
Eau Claire City Council member Andrew Werthmann is elected as one of four state representatives on the Democratic National Committee.
10 years ago — 2011
The Eau Claire school board unanimously agrees to freeze the salaries of the school district’s roughly 90 staff members who aren’t represented by a union.
20 years ago — 2001
Fulfilling a campaign promise, President George W. Bush signs a $1.35 trillion, 10-year tax cut bill.
35 years ago — 1986
The UW System Board of Regents approves a 12.7% tuition increase.