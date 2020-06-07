5 years ago — 2015
Sheboygan businesswoman and community activist Martha Laning is elected chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.
10 years ago — 2010
Gregory A. Gubernot, charged in the murder of Theresa Lynn Still of Altoona, dies of injuries sustained in a suicide attempt in the Eau Claire County Jail the same day his trial was to start.
20 years ago — 2000
An Eau Claire County Board committee will consider a proposal to create a horse-mounted patrol on a trial basis.
35 years ago — 1985
Gov. Anthony Earl and U.S. Rep. Dave Obey, D-Wausau, blast President Ronald Reagan and Republicans during the state Democratic convention in Eau Claire.