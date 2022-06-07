5 years ago — 2017

Arts Coming Together, a Menomonie nonprofit dedicated to the arts, is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

10 years ago — 2012

Chippewa Falls High School defeats D.C. Everest 7-0 to advance to the state softball tournament for the fourth straight year.

20 years ago — 2002

An open house will be held at the soon-to-open Ace Ethanol plant in Stanley.

35 years ago — 1987

Sister Claire Marie Wick, founder of Triniteam — which provides spiritual and social programs for the elderly, disabled and imprisoned — dies at the age of 71.