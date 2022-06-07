5 years ago — 2017
Arts Coming Together, a Menomonie nonprofit dedicated to the arts, is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
10 years ago — 2012
Chippewa Falls High School defeats D.C. Everest 7-0 to advance to the state softball tournament for the fourth straight year.
20 years ago — 2002
An open house will be held at the soon-to-open Ace Ethanol plant in Stanley.
35 years ago — 1987
Sister Claire Marie Wick, founder of Triniteam — which provides spiritual and social programs for the elderly, disabled and imprisoned — dies at the age of 71.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.