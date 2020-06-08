5 years ago — 2015
The Minnesota Twins select Kentucky junior right-hander and Chippewa Falls McDonell graduate Kyle Cody with the 73rd overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft.
10 years ago — 2010
James Braaten‘s leg is badly slashed by a boat propeller during an incident on Lake Holcombe, but his 5-year-old daughter Rylee is able to shut off the motor to prevent further damage.
20 years ago — 2000
The Altoona City Council votes to move forward with construction of a public works building, canceling a planned referendum on the issue.
35 years ago — 1985
Three potential Democatic U.S. Senate candidates — Matthew Flynn, Ed Garvey and Tom Loftus — criticize incumbent Republican Sen. Bob Kasten during the state Democratic Convention in Eau Claire.