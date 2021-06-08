5 years ago — 2016
A Chippewa Falls High School band, Resonance, is one of 12 Wisconsin student bands selected to play at Summerfest in Milwaukee.
10 years ago — 2011
City officials prepare for Cinder City days in Altoona; about four acres of red pine were harvested in April from Cinder City Park for both the annual festival and the city’s future recreational needs.
20 years ago — 2001
Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, a Republican, will run for reelection; former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno may challenge him as a Democrat.
35 years ago — 1986
Gov. Anthony Earl travels to Hudson to sign a bill raising Wisconsin’s drinking age from 19 to 21.