5 years ago — 2016

A Chippewa Falls High School band, Resonance, is one of 12 Wisconsin student bands selected to play at Summerfest in Milwaukee.

10 years ago — 2011

City officials prepare for Cinder City days in Altoona; about four acres of red pine were harvested in April from Cinder City Park for both the annual festival and the city’s future recreational needs.

20 years ago — 2001

Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, a Republican, will run for reelection; former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno may challenge him as a Democrat.

35 years ago — 1986

Gov. Anthony Earl travels to Hudson to sign a bill raising Wisconsin’s drinking age from 19 to 21.