5 years ago — 2015
Paul Tweed and Liz Seubert discuss a book they co-wrote — “An Improbable School” — about teaching at Wildlands Charter School north of Fall Creek.
10 years ago — 2010
Gov. Jim Doyle warns Congress that Wisconsin could cut 2% to 3% of its public workforce if the federal government doesn’t provide more help to state health care programs.
20 years ago — 2000
Democratic Attorney General Jim Doyle says he will run for governor in 2002.
35 years ago — 1985
A tornado strikes Price and Oneida counties in northern Wisconsin, killing two people.