5 years ago — 2016

Arthur Rizzi, an engineer who helped build several Eau Claire structures and was widely known for his love of golf, dies at the of 94.

10 years ago — 2011

U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Ashland, discusses the nation’s $14.3 trillion deficit during a visit to Extrusion Dies in Chippewa Falls.

20 years ago — 2001

The Eau Claire City Council will consider an ordinance to require a “prevailing wage” for public works projects.

35 years ago — 1986

A commission endorses the creation of an escape system for astronauts after the Challenger disaster.