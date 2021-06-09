5 years ago — 2016
Arthur Rizzi, an engineer who helped build several Eau Claire structures and was widely known for his love of golf, dies at the of 94.
10 years ago — 2011
U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Ashland, discusses the nation’s $14.3 trillion deficit during a visit to Extrusion Dies in Chippewa Falls.
20 years ago — 2001
The Eau Claire City Council will consider an ordinance to require a “prevailing wage” for public works projects.
35 years ago — 1986
A commission endorses the creation of an escape system for astronauts after the Challenger disaster.