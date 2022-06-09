5 years ago — 2017
Eau Claire attorney John Behling is elected president of the UW System Board of Regents.
10 years ago — 2012
Herb Kohl, who had represented Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate since 1988, expresses his gratitude to fellow Democrats during a farewell speech at the state party’s annual convention.
20 years ago — 2002
Federal agents arrest Jose Padilla, a man the government says is an al-Qaida terrorist who plotted to build and detonate a radiological “dirty” bomb.
35 years ago — 1987
It’s decided that the Eau Claire City Council will not commit funds to save the old Chicago & North Western railroad depot.
