5 years ago — 2015
Minnesota musician Charlie Parr discusses his new album, “Stumpjumper,” and an upcoming appearance at the inaugural Blue Ox Music Festival.
10 years ago — 2010
The Altoona City Council balks at renewing the liquor license for Whiskey Dicks tavern because of nearly $14,000 in unpaid taxes.
20 years ago — 2000
Longtime Syrian President Hafez Assad dies at the age of 69.
35 years ago — 1985
Danish-born aristocrat Claus von Bulow is acquitted by a Rhode Island jury of charges he tried to kill his wife by putting her in a coma.