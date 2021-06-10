5 years ago — 2016
Chippewa Falls McDonell product Kyle Cody is selected by the Texas Rangers in the sixth round of the Major League Baseball draft.
10 years ago — 2011
Chippewa Falls High School, in Division 1, and neighboring McDonell High School, in Division 4, qualify for the WIAA state softball tournament.
20 years ago — 2001
Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh becomes the first federal prisoner to be executed in 38 years.
35 years ago — 1986
The U.S. Supreme Court reaffirms its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision by striking down Pennsylvania regulations that would make abortions harder to obtain.