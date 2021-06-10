5 years ago — 2016

Chippewa Falls McDonell product Kyle Cody is selected by the Texas Rangers in the sixth round of the Major League Baseball draft.

10 years ago — 2011

Chippewa Falls High School, in Division 1, and neighboring McDonell High School, in Division 4, qualify for the WIAA state softball tournament.

20 years ago — 2001

Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh becomes the first federal prisoner to be executed in 38 years.

35 years ago — 1986

The U.S. Supreme Court reaffirms its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision by striking down Pennsylvania regulations that would make abortions harder to obtain.