5 years ago — 2015
The use of airplanes and a helicopter with two manhunts during the week by local law enforcement officers not only helped resolve the cases but kept officers out of harm’s way, Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer says.
10 years ago — 2010
Mayor Randy Knaack vetoes the Menomonie City Council’s approval of a 250-bed student housing and retail development.
20 years ago — 2000
Tonja Englund, a high school coach in Minnesota, is the new women’s basketball coach at UW-Eau Claire.
35 years ago — 1985
Karen Ann Quinlan, a woman in a vegetative state whose right to die was the subject of a court battle, dies 10 years after lapsing into a coma.