5 years ago — 2015
Marquette’s Wally Ellenson, a Rice Lake graduate, takes fifth in the high jump to earn All-American honors at the NCAA Division I outdoor track and field championships by clearing 7 feet, 2¼ inches.
10 years ago — 2010
One year after the Eau Claire City Council voted down a proposal to build a downtown jail, the city Plan Commission is scheduled to reconsider a revised version of the project.
20 years ago — 2000
W.L. Gore & Associates plans a 97,000-square-foot addition to its Eau Claire plant.
35 years ago — 1985
Opponents of U.S. aid to Nicaragua’s Contra rebels protest outside the Black River Falls office of U.S. Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Osseo.