5 years ago — 2015

Marquette’s Wally Ellenson, a Rice Lake graduate, takes fifth in the high jump to earn All-American honors at the NCAA Division I outdoor track and field championships by clearing 7 feet, 2¼ inches.

10 years ago — 2010

One year after the Eau Claire City Council voted down a proposal to build a downtown jail, the city Plan Commission is scheduled to reconsider a revised version of the project.

20 years ago — 2000

W.L. Gore & Associates plans a 97,000-square-foot addition to its Eau Claire plant.

35 years ago — 1985

Opponents of U.S. aid to Nicaragua’s Contra rebels protest outside the Black River Falls office of U.S. Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Osseo.